Chesterfield Fire and EMS workers help rescue injured hiker from Old Rag Mountain

MADISON COUNTY, Va. — Two Chesterfield County Fire and EMS crew members helped rescue an injured hiker on Old Rag Mountain in Shenandoah National Park.

According to the Virginia State Police, Med-Flight 1 was called to the park at 3:40 p.m. Monday. By 4:15 p.m., the hiker, a 67-year-old woman, had been rescued.

The medical helicopter was staffed by Virginia State Police Aircraft Pilot Curt Conlin and Chesterfield County Fire and EMS crew members Anja Hamilton and Lt. Greg Jones.

Police said the rescue was time sensitive because of thunderstorms in the forecast.

WTVR courtesy of National Park Service

"Once the injured hiker was lifted off the mountain, she was flown to a nearby parking area below the rescue site where she was transferred to an ambulance to be taken to an area hospital. The 67-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries," state police said.

The rescue happened one day short of April 1, the 41st anniversary of the start of the Med-Flight 1 program.

