Richmond firefighter injured responding to fire on Meadow Street

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Fire officials say one firefighter was injured responding to a call in the 700 block of Meadow Street Monday morning.

Fire officials tell CBS 6 that they were first called to the abandoned home on Meadow Street at around 6:20 a.m. Once on scene, crews tell CBS 6 that the fire was determined to have been on the second floor.

They add that the home was condemned so they had issues getting inside because of holes in the floor. A ladder truck had to be brought in to address that issue.

Richmond fire didn't say how their firefighter was injured but did add they are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No one was inside at the time of the fire and firefighters don't know what caused it yet.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

