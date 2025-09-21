Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Maymont Oktoberfest rebounds after rain with German food, beer and dachshund parade

RICHMOND, Va. — Visitors enjoyed a full day of Oktoberfest celebrations at Maymont on Sunday after rain washed out most of Saturday's festivities.

The popular event featured a Bier-Garden with Bavarian and Polish food alongside traditional German and local craft beers.

Guests experienced contests, vendors and live entertainment throughout the day. Polka bands and German folk dancers performed as part of the cultural celebration.

For some families, watching their dachshunds participate in fall activities was the highlight of the event.

"He's had 3 outfit changes," Jane Abernathie said, referring to her dachshund. "He's had a whole parade. He had a costume contest. He's been very busy," said Jane Abernathie, an attendee.

