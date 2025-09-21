Maymont Oktoberfest rebounds after rain with German food, beer and dachshund parade

RICHMOND, Va. — Visitors enjoyed a full day of Oktoberfest celebrations at Maymont on Sunday after rain washed out most of Saturday's festivities.

The popular event featured a Bier-Garden with Bavarian and Polish food alongside traditional German and local craft beers.

Guests experienced contests, vendors and live entertainment throughout the day. Polka bands and German folk dancers performed as part of the cultural celebration.

For some families, watching their dachshunds participate in fall activities was the highlight of the event.

"He's had 3 outfit changes," Jane Abernathie said, referring to her dachshund. "He's had a whole parade. He had a costume contest. He's been very busy," said Jane Abernathie, an attendee.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for more complete coverage of news in your neighborhood and community. Have a story idea, email our team at newstips@wtvr.com. Or click here if you are interested in having a CBS 6 anchor, reporter or meteorologist attend or MC an event. Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.