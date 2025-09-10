What's new this year at Maymont Garden Glow

RICHMOND, Va. — Garden Glow returns to light up Maymont this fall.

Visitors will once again be able to enjoy a walk after dark through the 100-acre historic estate as different lighting makes a colorful glow.

New this year are three artistic light installations created by Culture Creative.

Maymont will be decorated from the ground up, with the lawn blanketed in thousands of lights and a flock of origami-style birds in the treetops.

Guests can also check out the Glow Village on the Carriage House Lawn and gather around fire pits and glow furniture to enjoy refreshments.

The event runs nightly, excluding Mondays, from Wednesday, Oct. 15, through Sunday, Nov. 9. Maymont's grounds will close at 4 p.m. daily and Garden Glow will open in the evening, with earlier start times as days get shorter. Garden Glow ends at 10 p.m. nightly, with last entries being allowed at 9 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $20 to $25 for adults. Maymont members and children can receive discounts.

Click here for full details about dates, times, ticket prices and the food truck line-up.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube