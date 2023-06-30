Richmond bills man $1,400 for utilities even though he moved out nearly two years ago

RICHMOND, Va. -- The bills don't stop coming for Maurice Branch.

“As you can see, they just keep going," Branch said, as he flipped through his stack of bills from Richmond's Department of Public Utilities (DPU). “I’m ready to get rid of it.”

For nearly two years, he said DPU has continued sending him charges for water and gas at a house he doesn't even live in anymore.

He said he's tried calling customer services a number of times to try and get the account closed to no avail.

“But as they keep telling me, they are understaffed, undermanned," he said.

In November 2021, Branch moved out of a home on Decatur Street on Richmond's Southside and into Henrico County.

He said he told DPU about his move and requested services to stop at his old address. But DPU kept billing him.

“It currently shows that my balance due is $1,419.23," Branch said.

“What do you think when you hear that number?” reporter Tyler Layne asked.

“It’s outrageous," Branch responded.

He hasn't given the city any money for these bills, but he's concerned that he could get sent to collections which would impact his credit.

Over the past couple of months, the CBS 6 Problem Solvers have interviewed multiple people with similar DPU frustrations, and their concerns were taken care of once we got involved.

“Fortunately, my mom saw the segment that you did with another gentleman," Branch said. “So, I reached out to the investigative group. I wanted to make sure you all were aware that there are other people out here that have this same issue with DPU."

This week, a Richmond City Council committee advanced a proposed ordinance, an effort spearheaded by Councilman Andreas Addison, that would create a DPU oversight commission.

The advisory group would be made up of appointed members that would review and provide accountability related to billing issues, concerns about services, and department policy.

Addison said the commission would allow council members to become more engaged in the problem-solving process when their constituents bring forward their concerns.

"Hopefully, that council that they're going to put in place will definitely help the customers and help them," Branch said.

DPU said it has reduced call center hours so that workers can focus on clearing billing issue backlogs, including addressing move-ins/move-outs and estimated bills.

CBS 6 requested data on how many cases DPU has been able to clear so far and how many more cases remain open. We are still waiting for an answer.

“You can imagine. I'm with it now, and I'm sitting with it for two years. How many other people are sitting out there maybe for four or five years?” Branch said.

DPU said it has added Branch's account to the queue for review and resolution.

