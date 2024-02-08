Community supports slain restaurant manager's family, Richmond Police release new information

RICHMOND, Va. -- Marvin Ramos-Hernandez's friends and loved ones have expressed appreciation for the support they've received in the hours since the father of two was killed at work on his birthday.

“I’m destroyed," family friend Oscar Quintanilla said. "Really good people. Hard-working people."

"It’s sad to know you’re just working, trying to provide for your family, and then one day," family friend Franz Szawronski added.

Ramos-Hernandez, 39, was shot and killed Wednesday morning during a robbery attempt inside his family's Broad Rock Boulevard business the Lindo Latino Market and Restaurant. He was the manager. It was the second of three robberies or attempted robberies the two men are accused of committing.

"Detectives have charged two individuals, Yonathan Zelaya Beltran, 25, of Richmond, and Ronaldy Monterroso, 18, of North Chesterfield for a nearby robbery and detectives are working to determine charges for the robbery and homicide of Ramos-Hernandez that occurred a few minutes later," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "Detectives have also identified a third location that the two individuals are suspected of attempting to rob."

Oscar Quintanilla has known the Ramos family for 20 years. He spoke with family members who said Marvin Ramos-Hernandez was killed on his 40th birthday.

“All his family are good people," Quintanilla said. "I feel so bad because people do not deserve to die the way he died.”

Beltran had previously faced a gun and drug charge in Richmond.

Monterroso was on the run from Chesterfield Police after he failed to show up to court to face a stabbing charge. He was also charged with assault and breaking into a woman’s home.

"That family is devastated over what is nothing, as far as money. Very little money was gained by this. It’s just so tragic," Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said.

Friends said they planned to support the Ramos family and their multiple markets and restaurants located throughout Central Virginia.

"The Salvadorian community is sad because they know [the family]. They’re a staple in their stores and in the community," Jose Castillo said about the situation through a translator.

Anyone with information about the crimes was asked to call Richmond Police Major Crimes Detective Ripley at 804-646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

