Watch the 2026 Martin Luther King Jr. Community Leaders Awards

RICHMOND, Va. — The Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Leaders Celebration honored the legacy of Dr. King and recognized the distinguished leaders, families, and organizations whose historic and ongoing contributions have advanced civil rights, education, justice and opportun,ity at Virginia Union University and across the commonwealth of Virginia.

Speakers included Virginia Union University president Dr. Hakeem Lucas, Chairman of the Board of Trustee at Virginia Union University W. Franklyn Richardson, and former Virginia Governor L. Doug Wilder. Honorees included the Baptist General Convention of Virginia, the Better Housing Coalition, and the Richmond Crusade for Voters.

