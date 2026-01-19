Historical marker unveiled commemorating Martin Luther King Jr.'s visit to Dinwiddie

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia Historical Marker was unveiled in Dinwiddie County to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s visit to the area during his "People to People" tour of communities in southern Virginia.

More than 200 people gathered for the unveiling ceremony at Mount Level Baptist Church on Monday, where King spoke to a packed house about the importance of voting as a pathway to equality and justice for all on March 28, 1962.

Pastor Herbert Anderson, now 96 years old, was in the Rocky Branch community when King made his stop there.

"The church was packed," Anderson said. "Everybody was excited."

Anderson said he will never forget the impact of King's visit.

"I will never forget the inspiration that he brought to us during that time," Anderson said.

Sharon Bonner Yates, who organized the historical marker request, was 12 years old when she witnessed King speak at Mount Level Baptist Church.

"I remember he was such an eloquent speaker, and I remember him coming in and the church being packed, everybody got really, really quiet," Yates said.

Years later, she reflected on the historical significance of that moment.

"We just knew that he was an important person, and he proved that years later," Yates said. "We had no idea that we were going to be part of history."

At the time of his visit to Dinwiddie County, King was in the midst of his People to People tour, making stops across southern Virginia to encourage voter registration and recruit civil rights workers.

Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan stood in the same pulpit where King once spoke during the historical marker dedication.

"I don't know that when he stood in the pulpit here, that he envisioned the first Black woman elected to Congress from Virginia," McClellan said.

Pastor Michael Spragley of Mount Level Baptist Church emphasized the importance of preserving history.

"History is one thing, but when you don't let it die makes the difference," Spragley said. "You've got to understand there's a reason why you're able to do what you're doing now, all because of what was done then. And if you're not careful, you could lose some of what you gained."

For 15-year-old Vernon Jones, who attended the ceremony, King's legacy continues to inspire.

"He was a very strong, bold man that pushed for Black excellence," Jones said.

King's visit to Mount Level was planned by his chief of staff, the Rev. Wyatt Tee Walker, who was a former pastor of the church.

