Petersburg widowed mother of 5 says new Habitat home has 'been a lifetime dream'

PETERSBURG, Va. — A mother of five is getting a brand-new home in Petersburg's West Lane neighborhood thanks to a partnership between Tri-Cities Habitat for Humanity, the Petersburg Breakfast Rotary Club and Walmart.

Marissa Dagenais lost her husband in 2017. In the past year, she made the decision to have her children stay with her parents so she could work as a manager at the Walmart warehouse in Sussex.

"It’s been a lifetime dream of mine to be a homeowner and to provide my kids with a forever home," Dagenais said.

WTVR Kofi Adih and Kellie Parker

The 2,100-square-foot, four-bedroom home is being built with lumber donated by Walmart to help make the project affordable.

"But this is the cool thing, that family actually worked for Walmart," Kofi Adih with the Petersburg Breakfast Rotary Club said. "So not only is this community service in the sense of Habitat building the four-bedroom home, but it’s also affordable quality housing for their workforce."

Kellie Parker with Tri-Cities Habitat for Humanity said the organization provided Walmart with criteria to help select the recipient. Parker said they have to be able to create an opportunity for families to stay in the areas where they are from.

WTVR Victor Terwilliger

"I’ve been on cloud nine since I heard we were the recipient of it. I’m ready to build," Dagenais said.

The home is expected to be completed in six months, allowing Dagenais to reunite her family under one roof.

"I can’t wait to sit at the table all together," Dagenais said.

Victor Terwilliger with Howard Shockey & Sons Commercial Construction said he can already picture the family cutting the ribbon and moving in.

"When they walk through that door to their forever house, that’s pride and an emotion that you can’t copy and you can’t buy," Terwilliger said.

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