Commonwealth's Attorney Marie Walls found dead in Mathews County, Virginia home, Crime Insider sources say

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. — Mathews County Commonwealth's Attorney Marie Walls was found dead in her Mathews County, Virginia home on Tuesday, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Those sources said it appeared Walls died from an accidental, but self-inflicted, gunshot wound.

A Virginia State Police spokesperson confirmed that, at the request of the Mathews County Sheriff's Office, investigators are conducting a death investigation in the county.

"This is an active investigation," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said without offering additional details.

First responders were sent to New Point Comfort Highway at about 11:30 a.m. as part of this investigation.

Walls, a Virginia native, was elected Mathews County Commonwealth's Attorney in 2023.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.