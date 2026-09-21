Semi-truck driver charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed Virginia woman

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — A 59-year-old Accomack County woman was killed in a crash on Route 13 early Thursday morning.

The truck driver involved now faces involuntary manslaughter charges.

Marie R. Normil died after sustaining fatal injuries in the crash, according to Virginia State Police.

The Freightliner's driver, 26-year-old Mamurjon Djumabaev of Philadelphia, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving resulting in death or injury.

Virginia State Police responded at approximately 4:41 a.m. on September 18 to the intersection of northbound Route 13 and Baylys Neck Road.

The crash involved a 2021 Freightliner Cascadia and a 2004 Nissan Frontier pickup truck.

The man driving the Nissan suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.