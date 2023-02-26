Man's body found in woods line at Pine Camp

RICHMOND, Va. -- An investigation is underway after a man's body was found in the woods line at Pine Camp on Richmond's North Side Saturday afternoon.

The gruesome discovery happened around 4:30 p.m. in the wood line at the northeast corner of property at the Pine Camp Arts and Community Center in the 4900 block of Old Brook Road.

While Richmond Police are calling it a death investigation, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that the victim had obvious signs of trauma.

Detectives believe the victim may be in his early 20s.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.