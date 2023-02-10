Police interviewing witnesses after man shot outside store near Mechanicsville Turnpike

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police were interviewing witnesses Friday afternoon after man was shot outside a store near Mechanicsville Turnpike in Richmond, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Mosby Street for a report of a shooting around 4:45 p.m.

Capt. John Hall with Richmond Police said that a man was shot in the parking lot of Market Place #14, which is at the corner of Fairmont and Mosby headed into Mechanicsville Turnpike.

Hall said the victim's injuries appeared not to be life-threatening.

"There was actually a sheriff's deputy that was in the area that was walking into the store that may have witnessed this," Crime Insider Jon Burkett said in a live report during CBS 6 News at 5 p.m. "So they have actually got this place closed off here to the public."

Officers asked people in the area who saw anything or heard that could be connected to the crime to call police.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.