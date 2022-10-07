Man shot multiple times in East End convenience store in brazen attack

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are searching for multiple suspects after a shooting injured one man in a convenience store.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that more than a dozen shell casings were found in the store.

The man, who is in his 20s, is now recovering at VCU Medical Center.

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said that it appears the victim was making a purchase at the counter when the shooting happened.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that major crime detectives believe that multiple men stormed the store and fired shots at the man. They said the victim was shot in his back and his legs but his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The fact that the shooting happened in broad daylight was frustrating for the police.

“We don't know what caused this, we don't have a motive right now,” said Chief Smith. “We do have some shell casing and some other evidence inside the store that we will be processing. As you can see, this is a pretty lively neighborhood and people are out and about. We are asking anyone, any of the residents who could actually give us any information about what took place to give us a call and help us out.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Richmond Police's anonymous tip line.