Man shot dead on Richmond street is the 5th homicide this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man fell to the ground on 3rd Avenue with a gunshot wound Thursday. Crime Insider sources say his killer stood over him and shot him again, killing him.

He's one of five homicide victims in Richmond just this week. Earlier this week, a young woman was killed.

“I never imagined this, I definitely wasn't prepared for this,” said Nakia Whitaker-Woody, who says she can't believe her beloved daughter Briana is gone. “It's just been a whirlwind since."

Crime Insider sources say detectives have found a clue in a Facebook post from November 19 as to why Briana was found shot to death on Chamberlayne Avenue early Monday morning.

Sources say she had a relationship with Nathaniel "Cheesy" Trapp, a 41-year-old man found murdered on Cheatwood Road on November 14.

"She was a genuine loving person and didn't deserve this," said Whitaker-Woody.

Briana Whittaker-Oliver is one of the five added to Richmond’s grim murder statistics this week. That list includes a woman shot in the face a few weeks ago on Marshall Street who was just pronounced dead Wednesday and a young man gunned down right before noon Thursday.

Police swarmed the area of 3rd Avenue and Willow Street for a call for shots fired Thursday morning.

"Detectives are here canvassing the area and talking to neighbors. If you saw anything or heard anything we ask that you call the Crimestoppers tip line."

Richmond's troubling number of homicides includes a killing that state troopers are now investigating because it happened on the highway.

"I just don't understand why you feel the need if you're hurt or discouraged or upset, that you have to take a life," said Whitaker-Woody. “I mean, literally, she's gone!"