Richmond Police investigating Third Avenue homicide

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are investigating a homicide that happened on Thursday morning.

Just after 11 a.m. on Thursday, officers were called to the 2100 block of Third Avenue for the reports of shots fired. Officers arrived and found a man outside suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.