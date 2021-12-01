After her murder, her family is supporting the organization she loved

RICHMOND, Va. -- The family of a Richmond woman murdered on Monday is raising funds for the Richmond SPCA where she volunteered.

Richmond Police found Briana Whittaker-Oliver dead on Chamberlayne Avenue just before 5:30 a.m. Monday. They said someone shot the 27-year-old multiple times.

“For one she did not deserve this,” Briana’s mother, Nakia Whittaker-Woody, told CBS 6 on Wednesday. “It’s just a hard thing to imagine she won’t walk through the door.”

Three days after her daughter’s murder, Whittaker-Woody said she’s still in shock.

“She was a very loving and giving child. She loved to smile, she loved to party. Me and her basically grew up together. I had her at 19,” she described.

Briana volunteered with the Richmond SPCA as a teenager. She wanted to become a veterinarian.

That’s why her family is asking for donations to the non-profit in lieu of flowers.

“We just decided instead of having five million flowers sitting around here we couldn’t do anything with we wanted to support an organization she loved,” Whittaker-Woody stated.

Detectives have not released a motive nor any possible suspects.

This mother said her daughter’s death should serve as a wake-up call for society to do something about guns on the streets.

“I just don’t understand why you feel the need for, you’re hurt, or discouraged, or upset you have to take a life. Like she’s literally gone,” Whittaker-Woody said.

Briana’s funeral is scheduled for noon on Wednesday, November 8 at the Manning Funeral Home.