Man found mummified under bricks in Richmond. Who is he?

RICHMOND, Va. — At the intersection of Maury Street and East 12th Street in South Richmond's Manchester neighborhood lies the site of a 23-year-old mystery that continues to haunt investigators.

On August 27, 2002, construction workers discovered a man's body underneath a pile of bricks in a ravine near a brick company.

More than two decades later, the man remains unidentified.

Lara Newell, the long-term unidentified coordinator for the Virginia Department of Health's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, said the body had been there long enough that the man had been mummified. That took away some of the investigators abilities to get information that might help to lead to who he is like fingerprinting or even determining the cause of death.

Investigators were able to create a 3D model of what the man might have looked like, hoping it could trigger a memory in someone who knew him.

WTVR

They determined he was a Black man, estimated to be between 50 to 70 years old and between 5'2" to 5'7" tall.

The only other piece of evidence from the scene was a pair of size 10 blue slip-on shoes found near the body.

This case is one of approximately 335 unidentified cases that Newell's office has dating back to 1946.

She said the work is emotionally taxing.

"It is very heavy when you sit and you think about these are actual people. These were real living people at one time who had someone that cared about them, maybe a lot of someone's and they had a name and all that's gone now," Newell said. "There's me, they have me."

Her goal is to give these people an end to their story.

Anyone with information about who this man might be is asked to contact Newell at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner at 804-786-3174 or email OCME_CENT@vdh.virginia.gov.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.