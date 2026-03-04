Man dies from injuries after February apartment fire in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man has died from his injuries a month after an apartment fire in Chesterfield County, according to a news release from Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

The fire broke out in a second-story apartment in the 11400 block of Dunbrook Road around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 1.

Three residents were taken to area hospitals for treatment. One of them, a man, died from his injuries on Tuesday. His identity has not been released.

Three dogs also died in the fire.

The news release says the damage was contained to one apartment.

Investigators believe the fire started inside a mechanical closet in the unit, but the exact cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

