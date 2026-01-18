Deadly house fire in Louisa prompts investigation by sheriff, state police, ATF

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — One person died in a house fire Saturday morning in Louisa County as multiple law enforcement agencies investigate the cause.

Deputies and fire and EMS crews were dispatched to the fire around 7:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of West Green Springs Road in Zion Crossroads, according to officials with the Louisa County Sheriff's Office

Three people were inside the home when the fire started. Two people made it out of home and were checked at the scene by EMS crews.

However, officials said a man's body was discovered inside the home after firefighters put out the blaze.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Louisa County Sheriff's Office as well as Virginia State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Officials have not released additional information pending their investigation and positive identification of the deceased.

Anyone with information about the fire is urged to call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 540-967-1234 or anonymously through Louisa Crime Stoppers at 800-346-1466.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.