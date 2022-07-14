Man killed by Henrico Police battled mental health issues, father shared

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The father of the man killed by a Henrico Police Officer said his son battled mental health issues.

Brandon Jordan lived across the street from his 20-year-old son Malachi Carroll in Highland Springs.

Jordan said he could tell something was wrong with his son in recent weeks.

"He was already dealing with mental health issues. He was bullied in high school and just dealing with trying to discover who he was going to be," Jordan said.

Photo provided to WTVR Brandon Jordan (left) and Malachi Carroll

He said he believed the recent death of Carroll's grandfather deeply impacted his son.

"I think he gave up. Whatever was taking over his mind, he let it get the best of him," Jordan said.

Police were called to a domestic disturbance at a home on Elsing Green Court in Highland Springs at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

WTVR Henrico Police were called to domestic disturbance at a home on Elsing Green Court in Highland Springs on July 13.

"After speaking with witnesses inside the residence, detectives have determined that while officers were inside, Carroll attempted to assault an individual and an officer with a knife. It was at that time the officer discharged their weapon," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email.

Carroll died at the hospital.

The police officer who shot Carroll has been with Henrico Police since June 2020.

"She has been placed on an administrative assignment, pending a complete and thorough investigation," the Henrico Police spokesperson's email continued. "The officer's body camera footage is being reviewed, and the Division is working closely with the Henrico Commonwealth Attorney’s Office."

Jordan told CBS 6 that he believed his son was potentially suicidal and did not believe the officer who killed his son wanted this to happen.

"This is a difficult situation for all involved, and our team is working hard to determine the facts of what happened last night," Henrico Police Chief Eric English said in an emailed statement.

