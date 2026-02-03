Icy conditions continue to cause mail delivery delays in Central Virginia: 'It's been over a week'

RICHMOND, Va. — Central Virginians are experiencing significant mail delivery delays due to icy road conditions, with some people visiting the main post office on Brook Road to retrieve their mail directly.

The main Richmond Post Office on Brook Road has a backlog of mail that the United States Postal Service cannot deliver because of dangerous road conditions.

Frustrated residents CBS 6 spoke with say they haven't received mail in over a week, with some needing important items like medication.

"My husband has medication in the mail and I have personal things that I need to tend to by mail and I'm not receiving it," Rhonda Smith said. "It's been over a week."

While some residents understand the safety concerns, others express frustration with the extended delays.

"I understand it because the roads are slippery and icy and it's hard for the drivers to get in and I can understand that so I don't have any gripe about it because it's only bills coming," Cynthia Chatman said.

"Very frustrated," Donna Goodman said. "There are pieces of mail I'm looking for I need. And we're unable to get them."

USPS shared the following statement with CBS 6:

"The Postal Service’s goal is to deliver the mail, but safety remains our top priority. Most Post Offices in Virginia have resumed operations following recent winter storms, but many routes remain impacted by snow and ice. Postal carriers will make every reasonable attempt to deliver mail, but only where it is safe to do so. Following inclement weather, we ask customers to clear snow, ice and debris away from their mailbox and front porch so delivery can take place safely."

