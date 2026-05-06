Nottoway County special education teacher named Virginia Teacher of the Year

RICHMOND, Va. — A special education teacher from Nottoway High School has been named Virginia's Teacher of the Year.

Governor Spanberger presented the award to Madeline Duffy at the Patrick Henry Building Tuesday afternoon.

Duffy is in her seventh year of teaching and has been recognized for her student-led coffee shop — the Cougar Cafe — where she teaches her students professional and everyday life skills.

Watch: The Cougar Café is changing lives of Nottoway High School students and their families

How the Cougar Café is changing lives of Nottoway High School students and their families

"I enjoy the students, watching them grow, watching them achieve things that they may not have thought were possible, and I just get to spend every day, every day is a new day with my students," Duffy said.

Duffy also won Nottoway Teacher of the Year earlier this year, and is the first teacher from the county to be named the state Teacher of the Year.

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