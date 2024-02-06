The owner of Big Whisky has a big problem with the way Richmond handles restaurants: 'They just don't care'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Mac McCormack is known around Richmond, and the country, for the selection of whiskies he serves in his restaurants.

“I’ve been an owner for almost 30 years," the owner of McCormack's Whisky Grill in Richmond and McCormack's Big Whisky Grill in Henrico, said. "We buy whole barrels of whiskey from distilleries so that when you come and you get a specific bourbon at the restaurant, it's only available here."

McCormack prides himself in running his restaurants the opposite of how he said City Hall runs Richmond.

"I feel like if I did my business like the City of Richmond did their business, I would be out of business," he said.

He recently found himself in the same boat as dozens of other Richmond business owners when he received a letter in January from the Richmond Finance Department that said his meals tax account was delinquent.

"I went to our accountant who handles probably like 250 restaurants in Richmond, and she goes, ‘Oh, boy, you got one of these too,'" he said.

In investigating the problem, McCormack discovered a payment from July 2018 that didn’t clear the first time it was submitted. The check, however, did clear two days later and he confirmed that with his bank.

"I brought the City of Richmond evidence that we paid that tax, and they said it was never applied to our accounts, and they don't know what to do now," he said.

So for more than five years, the finance department applied all his subsequent tax payments to what they claimed was a delinquent account.

All the while, the city collected ten percent late fees every single month, without ever notifying McCormack.

According to Richmond, McCormack owed City Hall more than $17,000.

"Sometimes in the summertime when it's slow, that's two weeks' worth of business that they're saying that we owe them just in penalties and interest," he said.

In his latest memo to Richmond City Council, the Chief Administrative Officer of Richmond Lincoln Saunders said the issue boiled down to a process change in 2019.

He said that was when the finance department decided to redistribute how the city applied tax payments to prioritize covering delinquencies.

While Saunders maintained the City of Richmond followed state and local laws, he admitted communication to the public was “not at the level we strive to achieve.”

"They just don't care," McCormack said. "They don't care about small businesses in Richmond.”

An opinion McCormack formed, in part, when he opened Big Whisky in Henrico County.

"I didn't realize how difficult it was until we opened in Henrico," he said. "I realized that there's a much better way of doing things."

Though City Hall said meals tax reviews and collection improvements are underway, McCormack said he believed doing business in Richmond would always be a struggle.

