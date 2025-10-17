Lynne Hughes, founder of Richmond's Comfort Zone Camp, named L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth honoree

RICHMOND, Va. — The founder of Comfort Zone Camp, a Richmond-based grief support camp for children, has been named a 2025 L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth Honoree.

Lynne Hughes received the award as part of the program’s 20th anniversary class.

L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Each honoree receives $25,000, along with mentorship and national visibility via L'Oréal Paris' platforms. Since its inception in 2005,



"Women of Worth has evolved into a nationwide movement, recognizing 200 women whose grassroots efforts span causes including health, education, environmental justice, mental wellness, and more."

After losing both parents as a child, Lynne experienced grief's isolation firsthand. In 1988, she founded Comfort Zone Camp- a free weekend program where grieving kids heal alongside peers who've lost a parent, sibling, or caregiver.

After the September 11th terrorist attacks, Lynne expanded the program nationwide, to eventually include camps to help families deal with the loss of loved ones from suicide or overdose deaths, which became prevalent after the COVID-19 pandemic.

WATCH: Camp helps children who lost loved ones to COVID 'get back to being a kid again'

Thousands of children have gone through the program, and many return as adult volunteers to guide the next generation.

Children who experience loss are 5x more likely to die by suicide, yet few resources exist to support them. Lynne's work fills that critical gap, and she has powerful stories of kids finding real relief through the program nationwide.

