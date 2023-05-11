I-95 driver charged in chain-reaction crash

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Virginia driver has now been charged in connection to a multi-vehicle, chain-reaction crash on Interstate 95 in Henrico County last October that resulted in the death of Claire Wenzel. However, Wenzel's family said they're not happy with the charges.

Luis Javier Quinones was charged with a misdemeanor first-offense driving while intoxicated (DWI).

Quinones made his first court appearance Thursday morning in Henrico County where a judge granted him bond.

The prosecutor argued for no bond saying Quinones was a flight risk.

Prosecutors said Quinones had a blood-alcohol level between .12 and .15 when he crashed his car in the northbound lanes near where I-95 meets I-295.

A series of crashes involving seven cars followed Quinones's initial crash.

Provided to WTVR Chain reaction crash on I-95

Claire Wenzel, 26, was killed when the car she was driving went into the back of Quinones's car.

The prosecutor also laid out a different chain of events than the Virginia State Police presented in their initial statement.

The prosecutor said Wenzel was the last car in the chain, while police had said her car was hit by another pushing it into Quinones' car.

Quinones' attorney argued and the judge agreed -- that Quinones didn't pose a flight risk because he's known about possible charges for months and never fled. He also doesn't have a criminal history that indicates he's a risk to the public.

Following the hearing, Wenzel's family continued to express displeasure with how the case has been handled by prosecutors. The family said they wanted to see at least involuntary manslaughter charges brought before a grand jury to decide.

"I think it's in the interest of justice to at least bring it before a jury and let them decide," sister Katie Wenzel said.

The family also raised concerns with the prosecutor bringing up in court that Wenzel's autopsy report showed she had trace amounts of cocaine and T-H-C in her system when she died.

The family said they were told a determination couldn't be made on if it impaired her driving at the time of the crash.

"She wasn't driving erratically. I mean, she had three passengers in the car," Katie said. "They all felt comfortable getting in the car with her. I've spoken with several of them."

Looking at the publicly available information on the case, CBS 6 legal analyst Todd Stone said approving bond would be expected considering the charge.

"What's most important is prior criminal record history of violence, that sort of thing. So if that doesn't exist, most people are going to get a bond in that situation, even if there's a fatality involved," Stone said.

Stone, a former federal prosecutor, said he understood the decision to only charge Quinones with DWI.

"You're talking about a chain reaction of multiple people involved. And in each car, you know, there's a level of attention going on, and then a prosecutor would have to prove that the initial intoxication was the proximate cause of that death," Stone said as a way to explain how connecting the DWI to Wenzel's death would be extremely hard.

Meanwhile, Wenzel's family said they would continue to fight for their loved one. That fight includes filing a civil suit and working to change Virginia's laws.

"We can't let slide because this is my sister and I feel like to show how much she needs me and how much I love her. I need to fight for justice for her," Katie said.

Quinones is set to go on trial on August 21.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.