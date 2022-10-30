Watch Now
I-95 north reopens after multi-vehicle wreck closed interstate for hours in Henrico

Video shows multi-car wreck that closed I-95 in Henrico for hours
Posted at 9:10 AM, Oct 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-30 11:01:00-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Interstate 95 north in Henrico County has reopened after a multi-vehicle closed all lanes of interstate for more than seven hours Sunday.

VDOT officials said around 3:20 a.m. that traffic was being diverted off at the Parham Road exit.

Officials warned drivers to plan for delays and use alternate routes.

As of about 8:30 a.m., the interstate remained closed, according to 511Virginia.org.

I-95
I-95 north in Henrico as of about 9:15 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

VDOT officials said in an email around 10 a.m. that the interstate remained closed while crews worked to clear the crash.

"Use alternate routes and expect delays," officials warned.

All lanes of the interstate had reopened and the scene was clear as of about 10:45 a.m., according to CBS 6 Sports Director Lane Casadonte.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

