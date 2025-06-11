Watch Now
Driver pleads guilty in fatal Lucks Lane pedestrian crash

Posted
and last updated

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Midlothian man pleaded guilty in a deadly pedestrian crash that happened last April.

Quincy Ware, 31, pleaded guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge in Chesterfield Circuit Court on Wednesday morning, one day before he was set to go on trial.

The crash happened on April 26, 2024.

According to police, Ware was traveling west on Lucks Lane when he hit another car that was making a left turn onto Spirea. Ware's vehicle then veered off the side of the road, hitting 31-year-old Katherine Anderson who was on the sidewalk. Anderson was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Speed was a factor in the crash, according to police.

Ware is scheduled to be sentenced in September.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

