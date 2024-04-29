Chesterfield police identify pedestrian killed in Lucks Lane crash

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chesterfield County police have now identified the person killed when a driver struck a pedestrianon Friday. The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Katherine D. Anderson of Chesterfield.

Chesterfield Police say that at 8:19 a.m. a 2019 Volkswagen sedan was traveling west on Lucks Lane when it struck a 2012 Toyota sedan that was making a left turn onto Spirea Lane.

The Volkswagen, "veered off the right side of the roadway, striking a pedestrian on the sidewalk," Chesterfield police explained in a press release. The pedestrian, Anderson, was taken to the hospital but would die from her injuries.

Police say the crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

