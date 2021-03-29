Lucia Bremer's family asks for prayers for both families, pastor says

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The family of Lucia Bremer, the teenage girl killed in Henrico's Far West End Friday afternoon, is asking for prayers for all involved in what they called a senseless act of gun violence, according to the family's church.

"Her family has asked all of us to pray: to pray for the repose of Lucia's soul, to pray for her loved ones who have experienced an unthinkable loss, and to pray for the family of one who has been arrested for this crime," reads a post on St. Mary's Catholic Church Facebook page.

The post continues by saying that says Lucia's name is derived by the Latin word for light.

"All over Richmond, people are placing a single candle in their windows, honoring the light of her life by a simple act of love - a love which stands against the darkness. Other neighbors are tying green ribbons on their homes," the post reads.

WTVR Memorials honors slain Quioccasin Middle School student Lucia Bremer.

Slain student was going to help run Easter egg hunt, neighbor says

Lucia was remembered as a student who "radiated happiness" and was "brave, hardworking, and kind to everyone,"

according to officials at the school she attended.

Quioccasin Middle School Principal Melanie Phipps wrote an email to student, parents and staff Saturday about the "heartbreaking loss" that "shocked and saddened our community."

"Lucia was wise beyond her years. Talking to her didn’t feel like talking to a middle schooler," Phipps wrote. "Lucia was exceptional; truly one-of-a-kind... Her smile would light up the entire room."

Meagan Cinder, who lives in the Gayton Forest West subdivision where the shooting happened, was stunned by the news.

"I just never thought this would happen in our neighborhood," she said. "It’s horrible."

Cinder said Lucia had planned to "help run" an Easter egg hunt for the neighborhood's young children planned for Sunday.

Students spent hours in the rain at Quioccasin Middle School Sunday creating a new memorial to honor Lucia, according to a neighbor. They tied green ribbons on the fencing surrounding the football field and spelled out "Lucia" in flowers.

Girl shot walking in West End subdivision

The 13-year-old was walking with a friend along Hickoryridge Road in the Gayton Forest West subdivision around 4:30 p.m. when someone approached the girls and shot Bremer, according to police. Bremer was pronounced deceased later that evening.

The gunman ran away from the shooting scene.

Police were seen taking someone from a home on nearby Falconbridge Drive into custody Saturday.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett the home on Falconbridge Drive is the home of a person of interest in the shooting.

Henrico Police later confirmed the information.

"Henrico Police has the person in custody responsible for yesterday's homicide. During the early afternoon hours, Henrico detectives took a juvenile male into custody after obtaining petitions for second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a juvenile, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The juvenile, whose identity is being withheld because of his age, will be transported, and processed at the Henrico County Sheriff's Office," Henrico Police spokesperson Lt. Matt Pecka wrote in an email. "

Police have not yet said what may have prompted the shooting, but issued a warning Sunday about "unfounded" and "inaccurate" posts on social media.

"Speculations about the crime being investigated as a hate crime or being gang related are unfounded," Henrico Police spokesperson Lt. Matt Pecka wrote in an email.

Henrico Police Chief Eric English noted that "while homicide investigations are complex and must be investigated thoroughly with a great deal of follow up, at this stage of the investigation, these allegations have no validity or credibility."

Police said that while there are "many unanswered questions," investigators are "working tirelessly" on the case, which is still in its early stages.

"Investigators must continue their work in sync with the State's Medical Examiner's Office, the Henrico County Commonwealth's Attorney, witnesses, and with the victim's family," police said.

This continues to be a developing story. Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5794.