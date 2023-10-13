Powhatan, Godwin field hockey teams gather to honor memory of murdered teenager

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Central Virginia community came together Thursday evening to remember the life of Lucia Bremer.

The 13-year-old was shot and killed in 2021 while walking home from the Godwin Athletic Fields. In April, a judge sentenced 16-year-old Dylan Williams to 60 years in prison for his role in her murder.

“It still continues to be such a tragedy,” said Powhatan Field Hockey coach Stephanie Tyson.

Tyson said she used to take her niece and Bremer to field hockey camp. She said Bremer was an extremely athletic soccer player, but had picked up field hockey fast.

Tyson recalled how Bremer talked about coming to Godwin High School to eventually play field hockey.

“It is kind of bittersweet to be here tonight,” she said.

Tyson teamed up with the Godwin coach to dedicate the field hockey game in Bremer’s honor.

The players wore wristbands in her favorite color, her parents were presented a framed jersey, and the attendees partook in a moment of silence.

The announcer touched on how many lives Bremer impacted and how she will never be forgotten by this community.

Both teams say they will continue to pay tribute to Bremer annually because they feel it is important to remember Bremer - who should’ve been out playing on the field with them today.

“I think it is a way to cope with it and continue to grieve and continue to remember what an awesome person she was,” said Tyson.

If you would like to donate to a scholarship in Lucia’s honor you can click here.

