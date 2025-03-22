The beautiful way slain Henrico girl's family continues her legacy: 'Her light continues to shine'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Signs and smiling faces greeted drivers along Pump Road in memory ofLucia Bremer, a Henrico student who "radiated happiness" and was "kind to everyone."

Many community members recognized the event Saturday morning as a food drive, but the green ribbons and balloons indicated it meant much more.

“In our neighborhood, you still see mailboxes with the green flags and green ribbons to signal remembrance,” neighbor Courtney Bise said.

The 13-year-old Quioccasin Middle School student was walking home with a friend when she was shot and killed on March 26, 2021.

The loss deeply affected not only her friends but the community.

“Losing Lucia four years ago had a profound impact on not only the pool community but all of the surrounding neighborhoods,” Bise explained.

The community now holds a food drive each year at Canterbury Recreation Center, a place Lucia loved to swim and spend time with her family.

“Any opportunity that we have to continue to shine her light and remember her, and try to turn something from a tragic event into a positive, we're going to be here,” Bise said.

As emotions remain raw for those who knew and loved Lucia, attendees remarked on how uplifting the event is.

Organizers hope the food drive helps channel the community's feelings into a meaningful way to honor the teen.

Donna Linder, Lucia’s grandmother, shared her appreciation for the community support.

“This is one of those things that continually just impresses me about this community," Linder said. "They have never stopped supporting my daughter and her family. I hope it Lucia's name continues for a long, long time. She was a light, she is a light and her light continues to shine.”



If you would like to make a monetary donation to the food drive in memory of Lucia, visit Feed More's website.

