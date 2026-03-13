Lt. Col. Brandon Shah identified as instructor killed in ODU shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — Lt. Col. Brandon Shah was identified as the instructor killed in Thursday's deadly shooting at Old Dominion University, according to a Facebook post made by Voorhees University.

Around 10:43 a.m., police received calls about an active-shooter on ODU's campus. CBS News reports that Jalloh was walking around Constant Hall and asked if he arrived at an ROTC class, a law enforcement source told CBS News. When someone responded that it was, the shooter opened fire, fatally injuring the class instructor, who was a retired Army officer.

Voorhees University confirmed that Shah was the instructor in a Facebook post.

"This tragedy is felt especially close to home for us, as the victim, Lieutenant Colonel Brandon Shah, was the son-in-law of Voorhees University Trustee and alumnus Dr. Dan Martin," the university wrote. "We lift Dr. Martin and his family in our thoughts and prayers during this time of unimaginable loss."

Shah was a native Virginian from Staunton. He enlisted in the army in 2003 as an aviation operations specialist and enrolled at ODU in 2005, according to his profile on ODU's website.

Shah received his Army commission and graduated in 2007 with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a minor in military science.

Since his ODU commissioning, Shah earned his Army Aviation Senior Aviator wings, having flown more than 1,200 hours in three different aircrafts, and completed over 600 combat flight hours, according to his ODU profile.

Shah also had an MBA from the University of Georgia, and an MS in engineering management from the University of Kansas.

Some of his individual awards include the Senior Army Aviator Badge, Combat Action Badge, Parachutist Badge, and Air Assault Badge, according to ODU's website.

"Brandon is an advocate for minority and veteran business education and involvement and holds a variety of accolades including combat heroism awards and diversity and inclusion honors," his ODU alumni profile states. "Brandon also volunteers his time to support the less fortunate."

Shah returned to ODU as an instructor in the summer of 2022 to lead the Army ROTC Monarch Battalion, according to a previous ODU article.

Gov. Abigail Spanberger called Shah a devoted instructor who led a life of service to the country.

"A devoted ROTC instructor, Lt. Col. Shah didn’t just lead a life of service to our country, he taught and led others to follow that path," Spanberger said. "I am grateful for his example, deeply saddened by his death, and praying for his family. Amid this tragedy, I thank the brave students, first responders, and law enforcement officers who responded quickly to today’s horrific attack."

Lt. Col. Brandon Shah was killed today in his classroom at Old Dominion University.



A devoted ROTC instructor, Lt. Col. Shah didn’t just lead a life of service to our country, he taught and led others to follow that path. — Governor Abigail Spanberger (@GovernorVA) March 13, 2026

Sen. Louise Lucas, the president pro tempore of Virginia's Senate and a Portsmouth native, said Shah will be "missed terribly" by the Hampton Roads community.

"He was a beloved ROTC leader at ODU in a program he was once enrolled in as a young man," Lucas wrote on X. "He will be missed terribly by our community and our hearts are broken tonight."