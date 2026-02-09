Lowe's helps Virginia animal shelter with hay donation during Arctic blast

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — The Lowe's store in Prince George donated 50 hay bales to the county animal shelter to help keep pets warm during this weekend's bitter cold temperatures.

Store Manager Tony Williams responded when the shelter called asking for help. He shared these tips on how to keep outdoor animals warm during winter.

"Hay is obviously the number one option," Williams said. "We also have heat lamps that you can use to be able to put out there if you have a power source... If you do have those animals outside, we want to keep them warm, just like us as humans."

Williams said Lowe's was happy to step up and help the community.

