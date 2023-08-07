Loving Acres rescues injured goats whose herd was attacked by suspected dogs

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — In late 2022, a fire destroyed a pig shelter at Loving Acres Animal Sanctuary in Chesterfield County, but now, seven months later, the farm is back on track and taking in more farm animals.

Just last week, owner Rachael Loving explained she recently welcomed two goats who survived a suspected dog attack on their herd. She said 18 goats were killed, and the mom and baby goat were part of the 17 that survived.

WTVR

Loving said she works with other sanctuaries in the area to help as many animals as she can, and just as Richmond area animal shelters are seeing an increase in the number of dogs and cats in need of homes, she says she's also seeing demand for sanctuary space for farm animals.

And Loving doesn't turn away animals with special needs or animals that require extensive medical care.

"I love the special needs animals," said Loving. "So that's a that's a big deal. Instead of somebody putting something down, oh, this one has a bad leg, let's put it down. I would rather get a chance at trying to help it and fix it."

WTVR Rachael Loving

With inflation, the cost of raising farm animals has gone up, so Loving Acres could use your help.

The farm recently earned its nonprofit status, so any donation made to them is tax-deductible.

Even if you can't make a financial contribution, Loving Acres will happily take uncarved pumpkins and watermelons to help feed the animals. In fact, last year, pumpkins donated after Halloween helped feed the animals for two months.

If you'd like to donate, click here.