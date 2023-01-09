Pigs receive new home after a fire destroys their barn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- An animal safe haven in Chesterfield County that suffered a barn fire right before Christmas now has a new home for two special needs pigs.

On Dec. 23, Rachael Loving, the owner and founder of Loving Acres Farm, said she was checking on animals in the back of her three-acre property, when she saw the flames near her home.

She said the barn that housed two special needs pigs, Oatmeal and Pearl, caught on a fire because of a chicken coop heater that was being used to keep them warm.

Thanks to the help of the community and CBS 6 viewers, Loving Acres Farm was able to raise enough money to purchase a new barn for Oatmeal and Pearl.

"We are so thankful to everybody that has stepped up and helped us," explained Rachael Loving, owner and founder of Loving Acres. "We have met some really cool people through this. People that have come in and redid houses for us and that are helping us. We're just so blessed to have all of Richmond behind us."

Since CBS 6's first story about Loving Acres aired before Christmas, Loving said volunteers have come out to help cut down a tree and rebuild a duck house on the property.

"It's just really, really good to know the community cares," said Loving. "The community cares about people, and they care about the animals, and that's the important thing."

Three Leg Run Brewery in Chester will soon brew a new beer called "Toasted Oats," named after Oatmeal the pig. One dollar from every beer poured will go directly to Loving Acres to help them continue their mission of saving farm animals in need.