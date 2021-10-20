Louisa students skip class Wednesday to help clean up the community

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. -- You might see some middle school students working on the side of the road in Louisa County Wednesday morning.

That's because they're spending the day volunteering, as part of the district's six scheduled asynchronous learning days.

On these days, teachers get a chance to lesson plan and catch up on work, while students are given the chance to participate in community service projects to help brighten up the county.

From 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., middle and high school students and staff members will be working with VDOT to clean up local roadways. Then from 1 to 2 p.m. elementary students will visit four fire stations in Louisa to present them with flowers and pumpkins, and help wash the fire trucks.

"We're looking forward to seeing our students smile as we get to partake in helping our community, as well as the fire stations as we help to beautify their campuses," said Justin Grigg, director of elementary education at Louisa County Public Schools.

There’s also going to be a cookout at the high school football stadium at noon as a way to celebrate these students’ work.

School leaders hope these six days throughout the school year help students learn the importance of giving back to their community.

"Citizenship is one of those things that's so important," explained Superintendent Doug Straley. "It's one of our five C's here in Louisa County, and this is a great opportunity for us to help build better citizens and let our students be a part of something special.”