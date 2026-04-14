Sheriff investigates series of car break-ins in Louisa neighborhoods

LOUISA, Va. — The Louisa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a series of car break-ins on Monday morning.

Around 14 vehicles were broken into in the Countryside Subdivision around 2 a.m. Cash and a purse were reportedly stolen.

According to witnesses, three or four individuals in black clothing were seen moving from vehicle to vehicle, pulling on door handles and rummaging through parked cars.

Later Monday morning, residents of the Stonegate Terrace Apartments in Zion Crossroads reported similar break-ins. Investigators are working to determine if the incidents are connected.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents in the impacted areas to review any home security, doorbell, or vehicle camera footage from the overnight hours and early morning of April 13.

Anyone with information related to these incidents can contact the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 967-1234.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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