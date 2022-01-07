'We were not prepared;' Louisa community helps residents without power from winter storm

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — It’s all hands-on deck at the Louisa County Resource Council as they prepped food and water for those still without power in the county from Monday’s winter storm.

“I’m very thankful that I could come here. I’ve never been here," Barbara Robertson said.

Robertson is one of thousands in Louisa that has been without electricity all week.

“Like the bulk of the people, we were not prepared," Robertson said.

With the kind hospitality of her neighbors — who do have power — she’s been able to stay warm.

“It’s just me, by myself, and they called up and said well pack a bag, we’re coming over to get you, you can’t stay there," Robertson said.

She was one of dozens who stopped by the resource council Friday to get some much-needed supplies.

“We saw it advertise on their TV and I’m thankful for their services. And it's just another way families are helping families and communities coming together," Robertson said.

Lloyd Runnett serves as the executive director of the resource council and knows firsthand the impacts of Monday's storm.

“My office manager and myself neither one, still have electricity,” Runnett said.

Runnett said the building is normally closed on Fridays, but they wanted to help those still in the dark. They opened their doors Thursday evening, ahead of Friday's winter weather, and were able to help over 50 families.

“We were really busy yesterday, serving over 70 families with regular appropriations, and then we did 15 emergencies appropriations," Runnett said.

As of 11 a.m. Friday morning, the Rappahanoock Electric Cooperative reported more than 7,000 members in Louisa County, still don’t have electricity restored

However, they said they have about 1,000 workers in the field working to get power restored.

Runnett said the resource council will be open until 3 p.m. on Friday. They're located at 147 Resource Lane in Louisa. Those who need assistance over the weekend can call the Emergency Operations Center at 540-967-1234.

The county also set up an overnight shelter at the Louise County Middle School for families without electricity. Pets are welcome. There is also a warming shelter at the Holly Grove Fire Department.