Power restored to over 68,000 Rappahannock Electric customers

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. -- Over 68,000 Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) customers had their power restored as of Thursday night.

The customers had lost power earlier this week after a winter storm dropped snow across Virginia.

REC said that they have restored power to nearly 70% of those who were affected by outages from the storm. The crews are continuing to assess damages, make repairs and restore services as quickly and safely as possible.

“The damage that Winter Storm Frida left was historic in terms of the damage it inflicted on the electric grid,” said Casey Hollins, Managing Director – Communications and Public Relations. “We continue to use all resources available to restore power as quickly as we safely can.”

The cooperative said that they are prepared for additional snowfall predicted to happen on Thursday night into Friday morning.