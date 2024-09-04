The crowd cheers as Louisa County leaders reject Love's Travel Stop plan: 'Hear our voices'

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — The Louisa Board of Supervisors voted down a proposal to allow a Love's Truck Stop from being built on the Louisa/Goochland County line.

Opponents of the plan who attended Tuesday night's public hearing delivered a standing ovation and round of applause following the vote.

One Supervisor shared that his decision was based on concerns about the plans for water, sewage, and traffic.

Another shared that he didn't believe the project should move forward because staff determined the truck stop was not in keeping with the area's mixed-use designation.

The truck stop would have been on Cross County Road or Route 522 in Gum Spring.

The board's vote comes after the county's planning commission also voted against the plan and after hundreds of neighbors spoke out against the plan at community meetings over the last few months.

“I hope you hear our voices tonight. We do not want Love's," shared one woman.

"We know there will be growth in the Gum Spring area. We want that growth to be responsible, appropriate, and collaborative to maintain the rural character of the entire county," said a man.

Everyone who spoke at the meeting was in opposition to the plan for the 52-acre property near Interstate 64.

They opposed the potential traffic and environmental factors – and the strain on utilities it could cause.

Love’s staff did not comment once the project was denied. However, they provided rebuttals to potential concerns before the vote.

They said their project is in line with local and state agency requirements. A company spokesperson detailed how they have made compromises to appease the public over the last year with the hope it would help the project pass.

“We think this is a good project for Louisa County we feel like we have addressed a lot of comments made and we appreciate your consideration," said the Love's spokesperson.

The board thanked community members for being so engaged in the process.

They also made known that they like Love’s as a company and could see a home for it in Louisa, just not at the proposed location.

