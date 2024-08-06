Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Louisa County hearing provides new information regarding Love's truck stop vote

Poster image - 2024-08-05T223534.036.jpg
WTVR
Poster image - 2024-08-05T223534.036.jpg
Posted
and last updated

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. -- A Louisa County public hearing Monday evening provided an update regarding a controversial Love’s truck stop proposal.

"After careful review of these sections, I have determined that Mr. Toni Williams has no personal interest as defined by the Code of Virginia,” a Louisa County attorney said at the hearing. “Therefore, he has no conflict of interest in that matter at hand."

This comes after community members raised concerns about a possible conflict of interest of having a voting member on the board, R.T.. "Toni" Williams Jr.

Williams is the father of an attorney representing Love’s for the proposed project.

Following attempts by CBS 6 to get a statement from Williams, he weighed in during the Monday hearing.

"I do not have a fiduciary interest in the Craig Williams law firm. I do not have a fiduciary interest in Loves Truck Stop, and I do not have a fiduciary interest in the affected parcel of the property,“ Williams said. “My son, 37 years old, does not live in my household, and he is not dependent on me for his living."

The planning commission is set to hold a preliminary vote on the project later this week.

If approved - the Love's truck stop will be located on Route 522 in Gumspring on the Louisa - Goochland county line.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone