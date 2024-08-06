Louisa County hearing provides new information regarding Love's truck stop vote

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. -- A Louisa County public hearing Monday evening provided an update regarding a controversial Love’s truck stop proposal.

"After careful review of these sections, I have determined that Mr. Toni Williams has no personal interest as defined by the Code of Virginia,” a Louisa County attorney said at the hearing. “Therefore, he has no conflict of interest in that matter at hand."

This comes after community members raised concerns about a possible conflict of interest of having a voting member on the board, R.T.. "Toni" Williams Jr.

Williams is the father of an attorney representing Love’s for the proposed project.

Following attempts by CBS 6 to get a statement from Williams, he weighed in during the Monday hearing.

"I do not have a fiduciary interest in the Craig Williams law firm. I do not have a fiduciary interest in Loves Truck Stop, and I do not have a fiduciary interest in the affected parcel of the property,“ Williams said. “My son, 37 years old, does not live in my household, and he is not dependent on me for his living."

The planning commission is set to hold a preliminary vote on the project later this week.

If approved - the Love's truck stop will be located on Route 522 in Gumspring on the Louisa - Goochland county line.

