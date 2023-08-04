Louisa woman dies in crash after losing control of her car in the rain

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — A 32-year-old woman died after a car crash when she lost control of her vehicle in the wet road conditions Thursday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

Troopers were called to James Madison Highway near E. Jack Jouett Road in Louisa County around 3 p.m. for the crash.

It happened when a 2018 Chevrolet Traverse driven by the woman lost control and struck a 2006 white Chevrolet work van traveling in the opposite direction on James Madison Highway as her SUV overcorrected and spun into opposing traffic.

The woman, identified as Samantha Chisolm of Louisa, died at the scene, according to State Police. She was wearing a seat belt.

Two kids under the age of 18 that were also in the SUV were transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening. They were also wearing seat belts, State Police said.

The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet work van, both men from Charlottesville, had minor injuries and were not transported to the hospital. State Police said they were wearing seat belts.

This crash remains under investigation.