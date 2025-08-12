Students in Louisa, Caroline, King and Queen, and Amelia go back to school

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — Students in Louisa, Caroline, King and Queen, and Amelia counties returned to school this week for the first day of classes. Some Virginia school districts are kicking off the 2025-2026 school year Tuesday with new facilities under construction, continued cell phone restrictions and programs aimed at preparing students for future careers.

In Louisa County, Superintendent Doug Straley marks his 10th year leading the district and 31st year as an educator as students return to classrooms.

"It's just a blessing to be able to serve here in Louisa," Straley explained. "Each and every day, we're challenged to help make sure our students are reaching their maximum potential."

The rural county, located an hour northeast of Richmond, is investing heavily in school infrastructure to accommodate growth. Louisa Middle School is undergoing a 64,000 square foot expansion scheduled to open in a few months, while a 56,000 square foot Career and Technical Education Center is being built near the existing high school.

"We really take pride in and making sure our students are ready to gain skills to go out into the workforce and be a contributing member. We've got a really robust program, as it stands right now, but we're going to really look forward to taking our program to even a higher level as we open this center in about two years," Straley said.

For the first time, Louisa Schools is adding a JROTC program for students interested in military service. The district has been pushing to add this program for high school students for the past eight years.

The district is also emphasizing improved attendance and promoting their new Kindness Movement.

"We want to try to make sure we're being good to each other and lifting each other up and never trying to pull each other down," Straley said. "The 41,000 people that live here really do come together, no matter the challenge and no matter the obstacle that lies ahead."

King and Queen County

King and Queen County Public Schools (KQPS) also returns Tuesday with Superintendent Carol Carter beginning her 11th year at the helm. She described a positive atmosphere as the new year begins.

"There is not this hectic rush in our buildings [this year], but they are ready and eager to welcome the students back on Tuesday," Carter described.

KQPS will strengthen enforcement of Governor Glenn Youngkin's no cell phone policy, with more consistent use of phone lockers across all classrooms.

"We had teachers that used [the lockers] last year, but not consistency with all the teachers. So we are mandating that that be used more, so that the cell phones can be bell to bell free," she explained.

The district has launched a King and Queen Virtual Academy to encourage homeschool students to participate in school programs like JROTC, sports and other activities.

This year's theme for KQPS is "GROWING OUR PRIDE," representing Positivity, Risk Free, Integrity, Dignity and Effort.

"We also hope for the teachers to push rigor, maintain student growth, and for our instruction to remain united and consistent throughout the school year," Carter stated.

The district is currently seeking to hire a special education teacher and early childhood special education teacher.

Caroline County

In Caroline County, pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, 6th and 9th graders returned Monday, with remaining students starting Tuesday. Superintendent Dr. Sarah Calveric reported a positive climate following successful educator preparation weeks.

While no major policy changes are planned, the district is adding several AED (Automated External Defibrillators) units throughout schools to increase access. Last year's cell phone restrictions will continue.

A key focus for Caroline County Public Schools is collaboration with local government on facility projects, as the county ranks as the fourth fastest growing in Virginia.

Amelia County

Amelia County Schools did not respond to requests for comment.

In July, both the principal and assistant principal of Amelia County High School resigned for their positions at the school.

Amelia County Superintendent Lorena Harper said both accepted "opportunities for career advancement."

