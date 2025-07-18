Amelia High School principal, assistant principal resign

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. — The principal and assistant principal of Amelia County High School have both resigned from their positions.

The resignations come months after 17-year-old John Tyrcha, a student at the school, died by suicide. Tyrcha's family said "relentless bullying" led to their son's death.

Amelia County Superintendent Lorena Harper did not connect the resignations to Tyrcha's death, telling CBS 6 that principal John Ringstaff and assistant principal Katie Jamrozy-Hamby both resigned to "accept opportunities for career advancement."

Family attributes Amelia County student's suicide to 'relentless bullying' Edit

A special meeting was held in May to address bullying issues at the school. The school board said at the time that it was reexamining its code of conduct, making adjustments to policies and procedures and looking to possibly hire another school counselor.

Harper did not offer any further comment regarding the resignations.

