Parents protest outside Amelia County High School after student's tragic death

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. — A pile of flowers lies in front of Amelia County High School Monday morning as a small community mourns the life of a young student who community members say died by suicide Friday after experiencing bullying at school.

"We need to support our students," said David Warner, who lives in Amelia. "Our students do not deserve this.”

Warner and a handful of Amelia County parents gathered in front of the high school Monday morning, holding signs and advocating for change and for the alleged bullying to end.

"We have to talk to whoever needs to be talked to and not stop," Warner explained. "It's time.”

He knows all too well the pain of losing a child, and his heart breaks for the family in this small community who lost theirs.

"My son committed suicide," said Warner. “I'm so sorry. The words can't fix anything.”

In a message from the school system sent Sunday night and shown to CBS 6 by a concerned parent, the school system began their weekly note acknowledging the “deep loss within our community” and sent condolences to the student’s family and friends. The message went on to explain counselors will be available for students and staff who need support.

"That's how you get things done, is support, not violence," noted Warner.

He and other families say they would like to see more done inside the school buildings.

"It's time for them to live up to their responsibilities," said Warner. "There are a whole lot of good people in them schools, and if their hands are tied, they need to let us know so we can untie them. It's time to act."

But they also acknowledge that the work to stop bullying can start at home.

“It's not only in school," he said. "When they go home, they're on groups. They're on the phone, content continuously. You know, it's just, it's too easy."

"Please don't let this happen again," said Warner. "It hurts too much."

CBS 6 reached out to Amelia County Schools superintendent to find out more about how the district is working to address the alleged bullying, including a photo circulating on social media of a message that was allegedly written on a school wall. We have not yet heard back.

If you or someone you love is struggling with mental health, call the suicide and crisis hotline at 988.

This story will be updated as we learn more. Click here to email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

