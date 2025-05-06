Family of Amelia County student who took his own life speaks out about bullying at school board meeting

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. — A brokenhearted family stood before school leaders in Amelia County Monday night, pleading that they help stop the relentless bullying they say led to their son’s death.

On April 25, 17-year-old John Tyrcha died by suicide in his home after his father says he was repeatedly bullied at school.

John Tyrcha said he had spoken to his son earlier in the day but didn’t realize the extent to which is son was suffering until he got a call from his stepfather.

"Over the past week and a half, our family has experienced tremendous sorrow at the loss of our shining light. A light that put itself out because of bullying," John Tyrcha said. "I walked in the house and I saw Andy and Melissa, with the color drained from their face and the tears in their eyes. I didn’t know how, but I had sized up what I needed to know, and that was my son had taken his life."

A special school board meeting was called Monday after an emotional response from John's death.

Over the past week, hundreds in the small community have staged protests or have written or called school leaders. Some have demanded the resignation of the school’s superintendent, Dr. Lori Harper.

Several parents who spoke Monday said bullying has long been swept under the rug by teachers and administrators in the county.

"My son went from being a football player, a wrestler, a car racer. He had so much life in him when we moved here. He was so excited about change and I watched that all go down the drain because of bullying in these schools. It started in the 8th grade and didn’t stop until we relocated out of the county after he got his jaw broken in the halls of this high school," Cheyenne Seger said.

"As you can see, I’m here with my 11-year-old son who has been bullied since kindergarten," Justin Wright told the board. "He’s been told from a kid that he would kill him and shoot up his family. The principle did nothing, made the kid apologize to him, that’s all that happened."

The school board says it is reexamining its code of conduct, making adjustments to policies and procedures and looking to possibly hire another school counselor, but community members question why their concerns have fallen on deaf ears for so long.

"About 10 years ago my daughter was in this school and she tried to take her life and I was told by an administrator that my daughter should hear what the bully says but don’t really listen," Amy Reeves said. "I pulled my daughter out of this school to save her life. If I’d fought then, maybe their baby would still be alive."

While Monday's meeting was emotional and tense at times, John's stepfather, Andy Aigner, says the family wants a peaceful resolution so others won’t have to experience the pain of losing a child.

The family is working with Virginia lawmakers to create legislation that will make certain types of bullying a criminal offense.

Aigner also hopes school leaders will take a closer look at their policies and begin enforcing ones that have been overlooked.

"Everyone wants to be a gangster until it’s time to do gangster stuff. Now it’s time to be the leaders that you signed up to be when you took this position," Aigner said.

John Tyrcha echoed the same sentiment to school leaders, asking them to better protect students.

"It's time for change so that no other kid or parent will have to experience what we have this past week and half," Tyrcha said.

