Henrico police identify victim found dead in James River

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Henrico Police Department has identified the victim who was found dead in the James River Friday afternoon.

The victim, 68-year-old Lorenzo Hugo Jones, was last seen and reported missing on February 10.

An initial investigation does not show foul play as a factor in Jones' death.

If you have any information that could aid investigators is asked to call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000. You can also submit tips via Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or by using P3tips.com; both methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

