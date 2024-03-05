Watch Now
Henrico police identify victim found dead in James River

Posted at 4:59 PM, Mar 05, 2024
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Henrico Police Department has identified the victim who was found dead in the James River Friday afternoon.

The victim, 68-year-old Lorenzo Hugo Jones, was last seen and reported missing on February 10.

An initial investigation does not show foul play as a factor in Jones' death.

If you have any information that could aid investigators is asked to call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000. You can also submit tips via Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or by using P3tips.com; both methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

