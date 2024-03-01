Police: Body found floating in James River

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A body was found in the Henrico County portion of the James River near Osbourne Landing, police say.

Henrico Police, along with Henrico Fire were able to locate the body, a deceased man, floating in the water. Sources tell CBS 6 that fishermen on the river originally spotted the body.

Sources additionally say that the body is unidentifiable at the time, as the victim was in the water for a long period of time.

If you have any information on the identity of the victim as well as the circumstances of his death, police ask you to call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000. You can also submit tips via Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or by using P3tips.com; both methods are anonymous.

CBS 6 will continue to update you as we learn more information.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!