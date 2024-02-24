This Henrico father has been missing for two weeks. His family says they just 'want him home.'

RICHMOND, Va. -- 68-year-old father and grandfather Lorenzo Jones hasn't been seen in two weeks.

His family says not only is that out of character for him - but what he left behind has them even more worried.

"He did everything for me," Jones' granddaughter said. "This is not like him. No! He's always there for me."

Jones used his MVP card at an Eastern Henrico Food Lion supermarket on the evening of February 9 - and he hasn't been seen since.

Even more troubling his family says, is that he brought home the food he bought from Food Lion, put it in the fridge - and then vanished.

His wallet, phone, credit cards, and identification, were all left behind.

Jones was recently diagnosed with diabetes, and he also left behind his medicine.

Not only did Jones go missing, but so did his SUV. Sources tell CBS 6 that the car was found at 28th and Dock Street in Downtown Richmond.

His family says Jones did not fish, nor does he know anyone in the area where the car was found.

Jones is described as a family man, someone who would never abruptly stop communicating. His granddaughter says the emotions of it all, are overwhelming.

"I just want him to come home. I just want him home. I don't want to think of the bad," his granddaughter said.

Henrico police say they have several detectives invested in the Jones case.

Jones drives a Red SUV, with plate number VG3559.

They're urging people who may know his whereabouts or think they may have seen his SUV to call police.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

